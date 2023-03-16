The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Sherwin-Williams worth $389,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

