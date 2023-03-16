Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $369,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

