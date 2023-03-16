Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $321.93 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

