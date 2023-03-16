Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $109.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

