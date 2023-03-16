EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day moving average is $266.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
