Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,329 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Agilent Technologies worth $315,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.



