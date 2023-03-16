CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $328,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

