EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 715.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its position in Hershey by 24.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 174.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,284. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.