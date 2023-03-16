Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $626.04 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.10 and a 200 day moving average of $534.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

