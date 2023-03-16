NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $242.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

