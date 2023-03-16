The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock worth $8,995,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CI stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $233.30 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

