American Trust Has $1.18 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

