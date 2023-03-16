Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 203,535 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

