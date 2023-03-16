Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,443,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 330,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 5.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

