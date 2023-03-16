American Trust Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 33.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $13,417,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.85 and a 200 day moving average of $296.79. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.