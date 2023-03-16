EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 618.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,228,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 171.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $233.30 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

