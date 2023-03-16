American Trust Invests $880,000 in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. American Trust owned 0.42% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BBLU opened at $8.40 on Thursday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49.
About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.