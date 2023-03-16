The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.