NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $242.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $598.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

