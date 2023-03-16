Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Opera worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $975.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Opera had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 4.54%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

