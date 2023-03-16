WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

