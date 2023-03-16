Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HE opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

