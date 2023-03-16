Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CalAmp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 93.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 61.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 785,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

