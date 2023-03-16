Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

