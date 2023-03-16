Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.51 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

