Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Datadog by 3.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -422.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

