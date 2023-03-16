Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

