Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

