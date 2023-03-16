Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

