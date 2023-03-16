Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $107.86 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.