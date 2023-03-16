Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

