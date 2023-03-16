American Trust Sells 2,222 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

