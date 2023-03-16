Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,003,584. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.80 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

