American Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

