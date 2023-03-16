Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,025 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Stereotaxis worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,194,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 564,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.71.

STXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

