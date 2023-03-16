Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 186 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

NYSE FND opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

