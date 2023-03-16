Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.28% of SmartFinancial worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in SmartFinancial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

