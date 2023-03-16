Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $1.37 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.