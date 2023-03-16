Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $1.37 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

