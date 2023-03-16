Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.44% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $277.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

