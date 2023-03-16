Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 122,301 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.50% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,025 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,124 shares of company stock valued at $286,338. 10.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

