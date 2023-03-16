Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Olin by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

