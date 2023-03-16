MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

