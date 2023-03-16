Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,966 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Eventbrite worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

