Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.