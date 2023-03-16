Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 7,532 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $5,214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

