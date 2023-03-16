Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 45,682 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 658.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.66% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,272 shares of company stock worth $374,353. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

