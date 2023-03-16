Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

PRI stock opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

