Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.50% of Ducommun worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

