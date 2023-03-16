Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,631,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

NYSE MTN opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

