Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.